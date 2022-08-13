Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (GMA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMAGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans.

