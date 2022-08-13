Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (GMA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02.
About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia
