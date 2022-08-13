Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.16% of Glass Houses Acquisition worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Glass Houses Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 419.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,854,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,600 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,942,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Glass Houses Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLHA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About Glass Houses Acquisition

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

