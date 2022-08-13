Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $68.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

