Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $26,204.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Currency Reserve alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 107,024,222 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Currency Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Currency Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.