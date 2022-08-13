Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 85.2% in July

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $31,415,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 26,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.056 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

