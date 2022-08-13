Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.67. The company had a trading volume of 479,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,031. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

