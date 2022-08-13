Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 479,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

