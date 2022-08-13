Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Shares Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSV. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price objective on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$0.55 to C$0.39 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.