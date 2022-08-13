GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Achieves Market Cap of $104,999.62

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $104,999.62 and approximately $5.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About GoldenPyrex
GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3.
GoldenPyrex Coin Trading
