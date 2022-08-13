Goose Finance Price Tops $0.0437 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $76,685.31 and $7,547.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

