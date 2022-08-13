Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $2,101,495.80 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,101,495.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,054,760.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, August 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 52,786 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $3,131,265.52.

On Friday, August 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 42,336 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,442,787.20.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 44,382 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $2,667,802.02.

On Monday, August 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40.

GSHD opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 616.51, a P/E/G ratio of 617.87 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 190,902 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,687 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

