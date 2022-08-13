Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) versus Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Financial Review

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gorilla Technology Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gorilla Technology Group and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Confluent 0 5 8 0 2.62

Valuation & Earnings

Confluent has a consensus price target of $47.64, indicating a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Confluent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Gorilla Technology Group.

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Confluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A $8.50 million N/A N/A Confluent $387.86 million 23.90 -$342.80 million ($1.63) -20.43

Gorilla Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Profitability

This table compares Gorilla Technology Group and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorilla Technology Group N/A -80.44% 5.56% Confluent -90.30% -50.24% -20.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Confluent shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Confluent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Confluent beats Gorilla Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

