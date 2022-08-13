GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
EAF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
