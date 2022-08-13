GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

EAF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

