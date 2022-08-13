GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.23

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and traded as low as $5.86. GrainCorp shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 489 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRCLF. CLSA upgraded GrainCorp to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GrainCorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

