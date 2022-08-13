Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,393 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.77% of Gray Television worth $36,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $230,335.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

