Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlane by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenlane by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlane by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 865,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 225,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $3.24. 292,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,099. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

