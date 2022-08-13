Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,183.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.51 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.