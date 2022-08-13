Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

