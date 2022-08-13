Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,286. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insider Activity at One Stop Systems
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,076 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $39,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,744,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,839,435.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
One Stop Systems Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
