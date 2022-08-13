Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,724 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,197,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after acquiring an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,121. The company has a market capitalization of $252.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.34.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

