Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $117.82.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
