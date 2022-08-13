Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174,135. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.