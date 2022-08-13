Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,672 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KGC shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,156,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,872,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

