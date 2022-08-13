Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Qualigen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Qualigen Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,961. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 134.68% and a negative net margin of 414.32%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.