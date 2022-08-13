Ground Swell Capital LLC Sells 137 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $735,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE PSA traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.70. 529,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,308. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.12. The stock has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.