Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Whirlpool makes up about 0.9% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,993. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

