Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

Shares of GBLBY traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 2,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

