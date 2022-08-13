Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Groupon has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $384.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, major shareholder Jan Barta purchased 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Groupon by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 309,436 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.