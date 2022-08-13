GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

GT Biopharma Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.44.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in GT Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in GT Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

