Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00257282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000692 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

