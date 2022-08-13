Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE HAE opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.