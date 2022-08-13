Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $7.10 million and $92,970.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Hamster Coin Trading
