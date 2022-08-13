Hamster (HAM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hamster (HAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Hamster has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Hamster has a market cap of $7.10 million and $92,970.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

