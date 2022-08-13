Handshake Price Reaches $0.0618 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $86,459.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,494.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.97 or 0.08111920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00179086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00261130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00684174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00588332 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 519,496,478 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.