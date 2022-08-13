Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($10.75) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON:HL opened at GBX 979.40 ($11.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 824.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 970.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,744.64. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82).

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

