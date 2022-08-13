Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.