Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
NYSE:HOG opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson
In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
