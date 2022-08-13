Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 282.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HARP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.52% and a negative net margin of 329.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

