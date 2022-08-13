Hathor Price Tops $0.18 (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $41.69 million and $1.37 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 910,871,136 coins and its circulating supply is 234,926,136 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

