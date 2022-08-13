Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and $233,308.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,982.84 or 0.08112521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00179166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00261060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00682745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00591134 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005415 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,467,739 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

