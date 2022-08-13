H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.5 %

HEES traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 156,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,122.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 193.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

