Head-To-Head Analysis: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) & TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Barings BDC pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Barings BDC has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC 12.83% 7.97% 3.35% TPG N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 TPG 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a summary of current recommendations for Barings BDC and TPG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Barings BDC currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. TPG has a consensus target price of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than TPG.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barings BDC and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $135.34 million 8.39 $77.68 million $0.42 24.76 TPG $4.98 billion 2.01 $230.90 million N/A N/A

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Barings BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Barings BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barings BDC beats TPG on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed. Barings BDC, Inc. Barings BDC, Inc. was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina with an additional office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.