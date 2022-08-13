Head-To-Head Analysis: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.36% 167.57% 64.72%

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $11.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.0%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OceanPal and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus target price of $59.66, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than OceanPal.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.58 $4.64 billion $47.90 1.08

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats OceanPal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

