Head to Head Contrast: Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) versus Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuke Music and Hailiang Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $47.39 million 0.83 -$9.23 million ($0.30) -4.42 Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.65 $199.99 million $1.44 9.44

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hailiang Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -17.51% -0.37% -0.31% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Kuke Music and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kuke Music has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuke Music and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Kuke Music on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music

(Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Hailiang Education Group

(Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group Inc. provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services. The company also provides ancillary educational services, such as well-rounded education, academic subject tutoring, study trip, and overseas study consulting services; and hotel management services. In addition, its schools offer basic educational and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels; courses designed for students, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, AP courses for the United States universities, Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) courses for Australian universities, and International Baccalaureate (IB) courses for various countries in the world; and language courses, including Japanese, Korean, and Spanish. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 10,402 students enrolled in its affiliated schools; and 43,897 students enrolled in its managed schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.