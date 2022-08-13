Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.18. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 14,831 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

