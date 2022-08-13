Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.82

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €63.82 ($65.12) and traded as high as €65.26 ($66.59). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €64.80 ($66.12), with a volume of 364,875 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 4th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.73.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

