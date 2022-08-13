HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading 0.2% Higher

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.28. 20,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 69,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $277.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.