HFR Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

