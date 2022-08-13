High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as low as C$1.53. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 18,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$75.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

