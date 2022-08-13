High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.65 and traded as low as C$1.53. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 18,000 shares traded.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The company has a market cap of C$75.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.00 million. Equities analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.