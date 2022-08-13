Hill Winds Capital LP Buys 415,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the quarter. LXP Industrial Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.21% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 904,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.72. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,360 shares of company stock valued at $338,662. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

