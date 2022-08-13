Hill Winds Capital LP Has $11.87 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 265,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

BRX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 1,691,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

