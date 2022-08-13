Hill Winds Capital LP Has $5.05 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Hill Winds Capital LP lessened its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. NETSTREIT accounts for about 2.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

NTST stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,307. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

NTST has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

