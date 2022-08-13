Hill Winds Capital LP Has $6.15 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 288.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 2.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Marriott International by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

MAR traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.07. 1,610,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

